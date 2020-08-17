Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.79

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 103960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.