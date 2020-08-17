Ink Protocol (XNK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25,828.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 million and $25,828.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,005,467 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

