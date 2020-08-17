Insider Buying: First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO David D. Brown bought 1,300 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $26,481.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares in the company, valued at $353,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 27.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

