Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells 26,781 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $3,573,656.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,879,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCTY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,561. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

