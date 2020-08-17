Insolar (XNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $61.67 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00005077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

