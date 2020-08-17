Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 475.4% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $879,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $102.49. 4,239,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,294. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

