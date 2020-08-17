Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.24, 1,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.