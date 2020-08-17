Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,001. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 285,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

