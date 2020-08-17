Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IVQ.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$7.75 to C$4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. Invesque has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$7.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

