Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SunPower (SPWR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR):

8/14/2020 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.10 to $5.30. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – SunPower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/11/2020 – SunPower had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – SunPower is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.80 to $5.10. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – SunPower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2020 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2020 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. 2,560,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 574.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SunPower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in SunPower by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

