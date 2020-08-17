ION (ION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $275.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. ION has a total market capitalization of $398,492.28 and approximately $275.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007504 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004459 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,415,391 coins and its circulating supply is 13,515,391 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars.

