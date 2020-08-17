ION (ION) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, ION has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $382,175.50 and $1,286.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007283 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004917 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,415,825 coins and its circulating supply is 13,515,825 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

