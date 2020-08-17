IOTA Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinFalcon, HitBTC and Cobinhood. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $28.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00241756 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000279 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001321 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ovis, Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood, Exrates, Coinone, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, CoinFalcon, FCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

