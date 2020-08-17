Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Short Interest Update

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDTY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 183,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Ipsidy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

