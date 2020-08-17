Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 699,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,073. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $225.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.