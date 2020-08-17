Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.88. 2,092,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.