iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.51, 2,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 429.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

