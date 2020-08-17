iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,382. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 430.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 322,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 38,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.