iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,591,000 after buying an additional 4,944,074 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,176,000 after purchasing an additional 281,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.95. 1,001,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,781,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.