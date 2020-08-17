iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.98, approximately 23,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 10,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBMO. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,394,000.

