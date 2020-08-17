iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67, approximately 1,602 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.