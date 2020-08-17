iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.12

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $196.12 and last traded at $196.12, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

