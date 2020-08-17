iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.67

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 21780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.