iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.91

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 152023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 326.1% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 324,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 116,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

