iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $188.47. 13,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,737. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

