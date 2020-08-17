iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 860,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,755,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

