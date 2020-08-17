iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.43% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $295,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,014,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $174.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

