iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,646 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $321,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,898. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $230.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

