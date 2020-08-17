iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

IJJ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $144.94. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,787. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

