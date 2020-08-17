iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.12

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.12 and last traded at $145.12, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 299.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

