Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.58

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.58 and last traded at $197.19, with a volume of 2122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day moving average is $170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

