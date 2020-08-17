Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$39.75

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$39.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC set a C$36.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.08. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$21.53 and a 1 year high of C$39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.27.

In related news, Director Mark Hornick sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$11,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,406,032.50.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.