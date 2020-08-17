Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Price Up 46.6%

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN) shares rose 46.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 184,726 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 573,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $995,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

