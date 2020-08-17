Jay Mcgregor Sells 890 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jay Mcgregor sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $12,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.70. 1,230,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.42. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLS. ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

