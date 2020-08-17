Jefferies Financial Group Raises BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $49.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

