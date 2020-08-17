Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,745 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $224,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $102.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

