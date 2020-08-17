JET8 Price Down 49.5% This Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. JET8 has a total market cap of $208,987.46 and approximately $107.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00158248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.01859400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00133996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.