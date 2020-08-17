Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

