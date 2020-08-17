Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0017

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $38,741.00 and approximately $903.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00140375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.01884068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

