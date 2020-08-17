JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $172.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.35.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $141.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.97 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $1,834,779. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

