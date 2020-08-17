K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Set at C$37.00 by Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) has been given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$36.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.88.

TSE:KBL traded up C$2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,884. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$23.73 and a 1 year high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $301.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.99.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

