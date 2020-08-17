K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) received a C$8.25 target price from analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.20.

The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

