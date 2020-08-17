Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Shares Up 11.1%

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 12,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 76,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas – Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

