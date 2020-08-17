KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 19,910,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

