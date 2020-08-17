Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Up 11.2% in January

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

KEYS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.