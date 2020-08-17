Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCEKF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kingsmen Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kingsmen Resources in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BCEKF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.56. 81,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,939. Kingsmen Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

About Kingsmen Resources

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

