Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kingsmen Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kingsmen Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kingsmen Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,939. Kingsmen Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Kingsmen Resources Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsmen Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsmen Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.