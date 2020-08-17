Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BCEKF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Kingsmen Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

BCEKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kingsmen Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kingsmen Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kingsmen Resources Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

