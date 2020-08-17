Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

TSE:K traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.23. 3,693,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.66. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 40,051 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$344,038.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at C$99,025.52. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$250,204.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,395 shares of company stock valued at $898,108.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

