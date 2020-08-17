Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$76.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.88.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$70.40. The company had a trading volume of 587,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.58. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

